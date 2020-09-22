Booze-fueled party forced Massachusetts high school to shut down

Two parents and a student were charged in Massachusetts, accused of throwing a booze-fueled bash for at least 50 underage partygoers on Sept. 11 that forced Lincoln-Sudbury High School to transition from in-person classes to remote learning.

Chief Scott Nix, of the Sudbury police, said the parents and their child were charged under a state law that anyone "in control of the premises and who furnishes alcohol or allows it to be consumed on those premises" can be charged with a misdemeanor.

The Sept. 11 party was the Friday before school began. At least 50 underage revelers were at the residence, where beer cans were strewn throughout the backyard.

"Numerous juveniles and open containers were found throughout the home as well, including the basement, where a large group of youths who were allegedly disregarding state-mandated social distancing and face-covering protocols had been gathering," the Sudbury Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

When police broke up the party, several people ran away and others gave police fake names. Because the school district can't identify who was at the party and ensure they self-isolate to protect from coronavirus, the school moved to remote learning until Sept. 29.

"After the intensity of hard work and planning that has been done to be able to start school with students in-person we are profoundly disappointed at this sudden change of plans. I know you must be as disappointed," Bella Wong, the superintendent of the Lincoln-Sudbury Regional School District and principal of Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, said in a message to parents after the party.

"Every person, student or staff, who comes to school, must be able to trust every other person coming to school is doing what they can to prevent the spread of COVID to protect themselves and every other person. If one person assumes risky behavior upon themselves it is not fair or safe to bring that risk upon others in a shared community."

One Lincoln-Sudbury senior told Boston 25 News the party was "heroically stupid" and "selfish."

Barring any more setbacks, the high school will transition to a hybrid schedule Sept. 29, alternating days of remote and in-person classes.

The parents and their child who threw the party face up to a $2,000 fine, imprisonment for up to a year, or both.