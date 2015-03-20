Parents arrested months after Colorado girl who couldn't walk, talk was removed from home

Authorities say a 7-year-old girl was removed from her Colorado home and her parents were arrested because she could not walk or talk and wasn't being treated for seizures.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reported Friday (http://tinyurl.com/ngyx3jc ) that the couple face felony child abuse charges after a months-long investigation led to their arrests. It wasn't immediately clear why the investigation took so long.

The girl was removed from the Fort Collins home in October. Police say the girl is in foster care and is showing progress with physical therapy and speech therapy.

The parents have been released on bond. No phone number could be found for them, and court records didn't list attorneys.

The Associated Press typically doesn't identify abuse victims and is withholding the parents' names to avoid identifying the child.

