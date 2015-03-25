Panhandler who overdosed reportedly had $83G worth of heroin in car

A Washington state panhandler who died from an apparent overdose was reportedly found in a car containing $83,000 worth of heroin.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that the body of Douglas Budd, 56, was found on New Year’s Day in his car with a hypodermic needle still in his arm, suggesting that he died almost instantly from a drug overdose.

The dosage was so potent that Budd spilled a strawberry shake on his body. Police also found more than $1,700 in cash and a half-pound of heroin, which has a street value of $83,000, the newspaper reports.

Capt. Rod Light, a spokesman for the Yakima Police Department, said Budd split his time between dealing and panhandling at one of the city's busiest intersections.

Budd, according to court records, had a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for shoplifting, burglary, drug possession and theft of a firearm.

