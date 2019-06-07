Expand / Collapse search
Nevada
Panel falls from A-4 aircraft near in residential Las Vegas

A panel from an A-4 aircraft fell from a plane during takeoff from Nellis Air Force Base on Thursday and landed near a residence in Las Vegas, authorities said.

There were no injuries and the company that owns the aircraft, Draken International, said it was looking into the matter.

Local reports said that city police responded to the scene at about 2:43 p.m. One witness told News3LV.com that he heard a loud boom and saw the green piece.

The Federal Aviation Administration joined the investigation and said it was told a door fell from the plane.