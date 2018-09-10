Palestinian activist, family barred from traveling abroad, father says

The family of a Palestinian activist, who was arrested last year for slapping and punching two Israeli soldiers, said Friday they have been banned from traveling abroad.

Ahed Tamimi’s father, Bassem, said they were informed by the Palestinian Ministry of Civil Affairs they were barred by Israeli authorities from leaving. He said they were set to visit pro-Palestinian groups in Belgium, France and Spain last week but were denied.

Bassem Tamini said his daughter planned to talk about her experiences in jail and that Israel didn’t give any reasons for prohibiting the family from traveling, according to the Times of Israel. He called the ban “political harassment.”

Ahed, 17, was released from Israeli prison earlier this year after the incident with two Israeli soldiers outsider her home last year.

She became a symbol of Palestinian resistance against Israel upon her arrest. However, in Israel she’s widely considered a provocateur or a threat to its military deterrence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.