Pair Ordered to Trial in Buried Colorado Girl's Death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.-- Two people accused in the death of a girl whose body was found in a crawl space under a vacant Colorado duplex have been ordered to stand trial.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that a preliminary hearing for 29-year-old Hanif Zarif Sims and his 30-year-old former girlfriend Monique Alisa Lynch ended Friday, with a judge ordering them to stand trial.

Sims was being held on a $500,000 bond. He is charged with child abuse resulting in the death of his daughter, Genesis, whose body was found in May. Lynch's bond was set at $750,000. She is charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say each suspect has implicated the other in Genesis' death. Defense attorneys say there is no physical evidence revealing her killer.