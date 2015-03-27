Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 27, 2015

Pace Univ. Football Player Shot Dead After Hitting Officers With Car

By | New York Post

Police shot and killed a Pace University varsity football player early Sunday as the student athlete tried to drive away from a noisy bar brawl at a popular hangout — and plowed into two cops, authorities said.

Danroy Henry, a varsity defensive football player and junior at the university’s Westchester County campus — was shot around 1:19 a.m. outside Finnegan’s Grill in a shopping plaza in Thornwood, an enclave in Mount Pleasant.

Henry, a native of Cambridge, Mass., was at the wheel of his car with a passenger when cops flooded into the Town Center at Thornwood, shopping plaza — responding to a chaotic brawl that had spilled out into the front of the popular hangout near campus, cops said.

When a cop from Mount Pleasant knocked on the driver’s side window, Henry suddenly gunned his accelerator — plowing into a cop from nearby Pleasantville.

"With the Pleasantville officer clinging to the hood of the car, [the car] continued to accelerate; the Pleasantville officer then fired at the driver," a statement from Mount Pleasant cops said.

"The suspect vehicle continued ... heading directly toward another Mount Pleasant officer, who also fired at the vehicle. The vehicle then struck a parked Mount Pleasant police car coming to a stop."

Both Henry and his passenger were rushed to Westchester Medical Center, where Henry was pronounced dead. The passenger had only a "minor gunshout wound," the statement said.

