Pa. mom guilty of nearly starving children gets sentence of 14 to 50 years

A Pennsylvania mother accused of locking up her 6-year-old twins and nearly starving them has been given a prison sentence of 14 to 50 years.

Roxanne Taylor of New Eagle was sentenced Friday for her conviction last summer of abusing and underfeeding her children. Prosecutors say one of the malnourished children was found wandering outside wearing only a shirt and diaper on a winter's morning in 2012. Each child weighed about 30 pounds.

Taylor said at her trial that she is a "good mother" and that the twins were just "picky" eaters. Her attorney said she was guilty only of being poor. Taylor now says she's worked on her GED in jail and hopes to contribute to society one day.

The children's father is to be sentenced later.