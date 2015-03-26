Pa. man in jail for 1966 slaying commits suicide

A coroner says a western Pennsylvania man behind bars for a notorious 1966 murder has committed suicide in his state prison cell in Greene County.

Seventy-four-year-old Jon Yount took his own life just days before the 46-year anniversary of the rape and murder of Pamela Sue Rimer on April 28, 1966.

Yount stopped the DuBois Area High School senior as she walked home from her school bus stop. The math teacher beat, raped and stabbed his 18-year-old student before slitting her throat and leaving her to die in the woods near her Luthersburg home.

He walked away from prison detail at SCI Rockview in 1986 and fled with pen pal-turned-girlfriend Diane Brodbeck, who left her family for the convict.

They were caught in Idaho in 1988, when the case appeared on the television show "Unsolved Mysteries."

___

Information from: WJAC-TV, http://www.wjactv.com