Pa. lawyer found guilty in Russian child-sex case

A suburban Philadelphia lawyer has been convicted of sexually abusing a Russian ballet dancer he helped support.

Kenneth Schneider of Berwyn was found guilty Friday of sex tourism.

Prosecutors say Schneider began a long relationship with a 12-year-old Russian boy in 1998. They say he paid for the boy's ballet school and had him move in to his Moscow apartment.

The 45-year-old Schneider founded the Apogee Foundation, a New York-based arts group. He took the stand this week and denied the charges.

Defense lawyer Joseph Green Jr. calls the verdict disappointing and says he will weigh all options for an appeal.

Schneider faces up to 25 years in prison at his Jan. 12 sentencing. He remains in custody.