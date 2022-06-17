Oxford High School students sue district, alleging right to safety and education was violated

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly 20 students attending Oxford High School where four students were killed and seven others were injured in a mass shooting are now suing the school district, alleging that their constitutional rights to safety and education were violated.

The lawsuit, which states that the students want to see changes to improve security, names the Oxford Community School District, its former superintendent, and other officials. A law firm is representing the students.

The lawsuit demands that the school district hire a third-party investigation "of the actions and events leading up to the shooting."

It also states that the district needs to put an end to the "practice of concealing and minimizing threats of violence."

While other lawsuits against the school district have sought financial damages, the students' lawsuit doesn't. It's asking for the school district to stop students from going to class if they pose a threat to themselves or others.

The alleged shooter, Ethan Crumbley, 16, was charged with terrorism and murder as a result of the shooting that took place on Nov. 30 at Oxford High School.

On the morning of the shooting allegedly committed by Crumbley, his parents came to the school and were shown drawings that their son had made, showing a handgun and the following words: "The thoughts won’t stop. Help me."

According to authorities, the parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, didn't take him home after the meeting. They were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and pleaded not guilty.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said that James Crumbley bought the weapon found at the scene of the shooting at a local firearms store on Black Friday.

One student, Alicia Feltz, who will be a freshman this fall, says that rumors of threats and threatening behavior were ignored before the shooting.

"They desensitized and diminished the threats that walked alongside our children in the hallways," Feltz said.

"None of us want to be here right now," Feltz added. "We have kindly and firmly asked for change and now we're demanding it."

Parents of the children in the lawsuit said that the Oxford School Board has declined a review of the incident and events leading up to it by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

Last month, the district said it is hiring a law firm and an independent investigations firm to conduct a review.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.