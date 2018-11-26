Oregon woman busted with meth, handgun, throwing star

An Oregon woman is behind bars after she was busted with a large amount of meth, a handgun, a knife, and a throwing star, officials said.

Kathelina Test, 22, was pulled over at around 9 p.m. Saturday in Aloha after she was seen leaving a “known drug house,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“In addition to a large quantity of methamphetamine, Ms. Test was in possession of a handgun and restricted weapons,” officials said.

A photo shared on the sheriff’s office social media pages showed Test had with her a plastic bag that appears to contain drugs, a large knife, a handgun, a cell phone, an undisclosed amount of money and a throwing star.

According to KOIN, there were four other people in the vehicle with Test.

Three others – Daniel Marcum, 22, Anthoney Smith, 33, and Patrick Darnielle, 28 – were also arrested.

Test was charged with delivering meth, being a felon with a gun, being a felon with restricted weapons, and a warrant for parole violation.

The other three men were given a variety of charges including heroin possession and parole violations. They are currently being held in the Washington County Jail.