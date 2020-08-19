Portland attack was 'depraved violence,' Oregon US attorney general says

Oregon’s highest-ranking attorney denounced Sunday night’s attack on a truck driver in Portland, saying he was “sickened” by what he saw in the video of the assault that has since widely circulated online.

U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams condemned – “in the strongest possible terms” – the instance of “depraved violence” when a man was seen on video being pulled from a white pickup truck and savagely kicked and beaten.

“Like many Oregonians, I was sickened by the video circulating online showing a man being pulled from his truck in Downtown Portland and beaten and kicked until he lies on the pavement unconscious,” Williams said in the statement. “We must all continue to work together to achieve peace in the streets of Portland. If we are not successful, I fear one day soon we will wake up to news that a Portlander has been killed. We cannot let this happen.”

He also added that the incident is under state and federal review.

Portland Police said they received a call around 10:30 p.m. for a report of protesters chasing a white Ford, which subsequently crashed in the city’s downtown area, according to a department press release.

On Tuesday afternoon, investigators from the Portland Police Bureau identified Marquise Lee Love, who is also known as “Keese Love,” as a suspect in the case.

Police are still searching for Love, who they said they have probable cause to arrest.

Protesters then dragged the driver out of the vehicle, one caller stated. Another told police an estimated nine to 10 people began “beating the guy,” the caller stated.

Police discovered the man unconscious. He was taken to an area hospital but has since been released and is home recovering.

Anyone with information about Love or the attack is asked to call Det. Brent Christensen at 503-823-2087 or email him at Brent.Christensen@portlandoregon.gov.