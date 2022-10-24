Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon
Published

Oregon sheriff's deputy stabs male patient multiple times for trying to take his gun

OR emergency room patient charged the deputy, was taken to another area of the hospital for treatment

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Washington County Sheriff's deputy stabbed a male patient multiple times after he tried to take the officer's firearm, officials said Monday.

The deputy was at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center's Emergency Department with the patient, who was being admitted on a civil hold, when the patient charged the deputy at about 3 a.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

"The adult male ignored the deputy’s commands to stop and continued to attack the deputy and try to gain possession of the deputy’s firearm," the sheriff's office said. "During the struggle, the adult male was stabbed multiple times by the deputy."

PORTLAND MAYOR PROPOSES BAN ON UNSANCTIONED HOMELESS ENCAMPMENTS, CALLS CRISIS A 'HUMANITARIAN CATASTROPHE'

An Oregon sheriff's deputy stabbed a man multiple times. The man was trying to take the officer's gun.

An Oregon sheriff's deputy stabbed a man multiple times. The man was trying to take the officer's gun.

The patient was taken to another area of the hospital for treatment. A hospital worker who helped the deputy sustained minor injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The deputy was placed on critical incident leave while the incident is investigated, the statement said.