Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon
Published

Oregon: Mom, child survive more than 100-foot fall while hiking

They were taken to an area hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A mother and her 2-year-old daughter survived a 100-foot fall while hiking on a trail outside Portland, Oregon, on Sunday, according to reports. 

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said the child started to slip off a trail around noon at Multnomah Falls, located about 30 miles northeast of Portland, KGW-TV reported. The mom tried to help, but they both fell into a creek below. 

A witness, Shane Roundy, who was at the falls Sunday with his family told FOX 12 Oregon that he heard screaming and ran into the water to help rescue the pair.

‘NIMBLEWILL NOMAD,’ 83, IS OLDEST TO HIKE APPALACHIAN TRAIL

View of Multnomah Falls with foot bridge in the fall, a waterfall near Portland along the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon in 2014. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

View of Multnomah Falls with foot bridge in the fall, a waterfall near Portland along the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon in 2014. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The mother and daughter were also assisted by other hikers and an off-duty ER doctor at the scene, KGW-TV reported. The two were later taken to an area hospital.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HUMAN REMAINS MAY BE THOSE OF HIKER MISSING SINCE 1983

"Both of them were alert and conscious. Neither of their injuries were life-threatening," Chris Liedle, a spokesperson with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was initially reported to 911 the height of the fall was approximately 50 feet. After confirming where the two hikers fell, responders believe the fall was closer to 100-150 feet," Liedle added. 

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

Your Money