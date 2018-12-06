Oregon man wins $118G lottery while waiting to cash in another winning lottery ticket

While the early bird catches the worm, it can also catch $118,000.

Sam Hawley, of Portland, Oregon, was waiting at a lottery payment center in Wilsonville recently to cash in a previous winning lottery ticket of $1,750.

Hawley arrived at the payment center an hour early and decided to buy another ticket — the state's Special Keno 8-Spot — while he waited, Oregon Lottery officials said in a news release Thursday.

Hawley realized when he turned in his initial winning ticket that he had just bought a $118,759 winning ticket.

All eight of his numbers used to play the game matched — winning him $25,000. The 8-spot rolling jackpot then won him another $93,759.60.

Hawley told lottery officials he had"used the same numbers for years."