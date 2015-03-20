Oregon man to be sentenced for 2010 Christmas tree-lighting bomb plot

next Image 1 of 3

An Oregon man convicted last year of trying to bomb Portland's downtown square during a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Prosecutors have asked U.S. District Judge Garr King to sentence 23-year-old Mohamed Mohamud to 40 years in prison while federal public defenders seek a punishment of no more than 10 years behind bars.

The people who gathered for the tree lighting in November 2010 were never in danger. The bomb turned out to be a fake supplied by undercover FBI agents who befriended the teenager as part of a sting operation.

Jurors rejected Mohamud's entrapment defense at his 2013 trial.