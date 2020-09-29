Oregon 'hostage situation' leads to multiple people dead, state police investigation

A reported "hostage situation" in Oregon on Monday led to a fatal shooting with multiple deaths, according to officials.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a news release the incident unfolded at 12:30 p.m. local time at a home in Salem over the possible hostage situation. A trained negotiator with the office's Hostage Negotiation Team then made a call to the suspect inside.

"As the incident unfolded, shots were fired," the sheriff's office said. "Ultimately, there were multiple fatalities during this incident, including that of the suspect."

PENNSYLVANIA MOM, DAUGHTER PLEAD GUILTY IN MURDERS OF 5 FAMILY MEMBERS

No deputies were hurt and officials said there was no reason to believe there's any outstanding danger to the community.

"I heard three shots and then within five minutes, I heard bang," neighbor Katie O'Kelly told FOX12 Oregon.

O'Kelly said she not only heard the gunshots but also saw several people being put onto stretchers.

"The sirens I heard were all the ambulances coming in," she told FOX12. "They loaded three different people that I could see. One of them right in front of my house."

The sheriff's office did not release additional information regarding how many people were killed, who killed them, or what led up to the deaths.

Neighbor Brian Johnson, who described the situation as "kinda disturbing," wished authorities let the public know more about what went on inside the home.

DETROIT VIOLENT CRIME LED NATION IN 2019 DESPITE DROP, FBI REPORT SAYS-

"I'd like to have some more information, you know, kinda find out what happened and, you know why, why it happened," he told FOX12.

The road in front of the home where the shooting took place was closed for several hours as police conducted their investigation, the Statesman Journal reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials said in a news release Monday night that Oregon State Police were at the scene and are leading an investigation.

"Any deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated, as outlined by protocol," the sheriff's office said.