Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Oregon
Published

Oregon county's coronavirus mask order exempts 'people of color' who have 'heightened concerns about racial profiling'

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
CDC advises having a face mask, hand sanitizer, and tissues when venturing outVideo

CDC advises having a face mask, hand sanitizer, and tissues when venturing out

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat weighs in.

Amid “heightened concerns about racial profiling and harassment,” a county in Oregon is allowing its residents of color to be in public without coronavirus face coverings, according to reports.

Health officials in Lincoln County announced people of color are exempt from the new rule instituted last week.

“No person shall intimidate or harass people who do not comply,” health officials said.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Coronavirus can still pass between face mask wearersVideo

The order is to add safety -- although experts are wary about new dangers considering given racial stereotypes.

“For many black people, deciding whether or not to wear a bandanna in public to protect themselves and others from contracting coronavirus is a lose-lose situation that can result in life-threatening consequences either way,” ReNika Moore, director of the ACLU’s Racial Justice Program, said.

“This is in the larger context of black men fitting the description of a suspect who has a hood on, who has a face covering on,” Trevon Logan, an economics professor at Ohio State University, added. “It looks like almost every criminal sketch of any garden-variety black suspect.”

The future of masks in age of COVID-19Video

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

As of Monday’s case count, according to data on the state’s website, the total number of people who have tested positive for the deadly disease in the state is 7,083. In addition the state’s death toll has increased to 192 people.

Since the start of the pandemic, 206,381 people in Oregon have been tested for coronavirus.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.