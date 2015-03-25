Oregon bakery refuses to make gay wedding cake

The Oregon attorney general's office is investigating a complaint against a Gresham bakery that refused to make a cake for a gay wedding.

Laurel Bowman of Portland says she wanted to order a cake last month from the Sweet Cakes bakery but when the owner learned it was for a same-sex marriage he declined and called the couple "abominations unto the Lord."

The couple filed a consumer complaint under the law that prohibits a business from denying equal accommodations to customers based on factors that include sexual orientation.

Owner Aaron Klein told The Oregonian that he and his wife have turned down orders for same-sex weddings because that goes against their Christian faith.

He denies calling the couple "abominations" and said he apologized for wasting their time.