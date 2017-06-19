Openings slated Tuesday in district attorney's bribery trial

Opening statements are scheduled Tuesday morning in the federal bribery trial of Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams.

Jurors were selected Monday for the trial of the two-term Democrat, who's accused of taking bribes worth tens of thousands of dollars in exchange for legal favors.

Prosecutors allege Williams accepted gifts such as an all-inclusive vacation to the Dominican Republic, a couch and a Jaguar convertible from two business owners between 2010 and 2015. They allege he used his connections as the city's top prosecutor to intervene in legal matters on their behalf.

Williams has denied any wrongdoing. He won't seek a third term as district attorney.

Williams previously served as the city's inspector general and was responsible for investigating corruption and misconduct.