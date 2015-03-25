Opening statements set in trial of retired Pa. pastor charged with killing both his wives

Opening statements are expected in the trial of a retired northeastern Pennsylvania pastor who's charged with killing both his wives.

Sixty-four-year-old Arthur "A.B." Schirmer is charged with killing Betty Jean Schirmer in 2008 and staging a car accident to cover it up. A panel of 12 jurors and four alternates was chosen Monday. Opening statements are scheduled Tuesday at the county courthouse in Stroudsburg.

Schirmer is also accused of killing his first wife, Jewel, in 1999. A trial date hasn't been set.

A grand jury has said Schirmer likely used blunt objects to kill the women.

The retired clergyman denies hurting either of his wives.