One person killed at opposing Black Lives Matter, pro-police protests in Denver

The identity of the victim is currently unclear

By Paul Best | Fox News
One person was shot and killed, and two suspects were taken into custody during protests between opposing groups in Denver's Civic Center Park Saturday. 

Video of the incident shows one gunshot being fired. Denver Police then quickly cordoned off the scene, giving medical aid to the victim and arresting a possible suspect. 

The Denver Police Department later announced that the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. 

It is unclear who the victim and suspects are, or what groups they are affiliated with. 

One of the protests was characterized as a "Black Lives Matter Anti-Fascist Soup Drive" on Facebook. Some of the groups attending were Denver Communists, Colorado Socialist Revolution, Anon Resistance Movement, W.I.T.C.H. Denver, H.O.E.S (Help on Every Street), and Front Range Mutual Aid Network. 

Local news outlet Westword reported that on the other side, pro-police groups organized a "Patriot Muster." 

“We scheduled our action after learning that the militia-fascists had called a ‘patriot muster’ against the Black Lives Matter movement, anti-fascists and Marxists,” a representative for Denver Communists told Westword. “That’s us — guilty as charged and happy to oblige with our presence.”

