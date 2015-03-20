One injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Ohio VA Medical Center

A suspect is in custody after a shooting at the VA Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio, that left one injured.

Dayton spokesman Bryan Taulbee says the male suspect was taken into custody Monday afternoon after someone dropped him off at a hospital.

Taulbee says one person suffered a minor leg injury. Taulbee didn't know if the victim was a man or woman.

Taulbee says there were no other shooters involved.

The shooter was described on police scanner traffic as a black male wearing a black jacket with the U.S. Marine Corps emblem, Fox 45 Now reported.

There are early indications that the shooting was domestic-related and the suspect's wife works at the center.

He reportedly had a revolver.

Some buildings at the center were evacuated, WTDN.com reported.

Employees tell media outlets that at least part of the complex was locked down around the lunch hour on Monday. Video from WDTN shows employees leaving the center while FBI agents go inside.

SWAT units were deployed to the scene.

The hospital provides veterans with medical, mental health and nursing home care. It has beds for about 450 people.

Fox News' Justin Fishel, Mike Tobin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

