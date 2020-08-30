Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update 22 mins ago

One dead, five injured in shooting at Chicago restaurant

Fox News

Six people were shot, including one who died at the scene, as they ate outside a restaurant in Chicago, according to the city Fire Department.

Trending in US