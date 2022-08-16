One child, 3 teens accused of viciously attacking woman in California

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four juveniles, whose ages range from 11 to 18 years old, have been arrested for violently robbing an elderly Asian woman in San Francisco, police said.

The 70-year-old victim was beaten and robbed on July 31, an announcement on social media details.

The victim told responding officers that she was standing in front of a building when she was approached by four juvenile suspects who began talking to her.

Due to a language barrier, she did not know what the suspects were saying. When she turned to enter the lobby of the building, she said that the suspects were able to gain access to the building and follow her in.

While inside the building, the suspects were said to have physically attacked the victim, stole the victim’s property, and took off running.

"The brutality of the crime shocked many when viral footage was reported by KGO's Dion Lim and showed the elderly woman being kicked in the head," KTVU FOX 2 reports.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

San Francisco police identified the suspects as 18-year-old Darryl Moore, of Oakland, and an 11, 13, and 14-year-old during a press conference Monday.

Moore, the 11 and 13-year-old were arrested Wednesday in Milpitas in connection with an unrelated, indeterminate crime.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the 14-year-old, who still has not been located.

San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott said due to the 11-year-old suspect won't be charged due to their age.