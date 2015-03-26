Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update November 30, 2015

Once-Prominent Colorado Sheriff Now Faces Charges

By | Associated Press
Former Arapahoe County Sheriff Patrick Sullivan is accused of using and distributing methamphetamine in exchange for sex, according to authorities.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- There was a time when Patrick Sullivan was known as the anti-drug crusader, the hero and the law enforcer who knew how to get what he wanted.

Nowadays, Sullivan, 68, is no longer the tough-talking lawman. He is the unwanted "old man" that a 911 caller asked police to remove from his home. He is the one who is accused of offering methamphetamine to a man in exchange for sex.

Investigators are examining whether Sullivan was involved with drugs while he was sheriff.
Sullivan, who is married with two grown children, has not entered a plea and his attorneys have declined to comment.

Sullivan's career began in 1962 while he was still in high school, until he retired as Arapahoe County sheriff in 2002.