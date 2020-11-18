Car flies off highway, goes airborne in Modesto CA, footage reveals

An “inattentive” driver who veered off the highway last Saturday in Modesto, California – and shot in the air -- was caught in dramatic footage by CHP Modesto, according to reports.

Police said the driver only sustained minor injuries.

CHP Modesto documented the incident on Facebook Sunday with a sense of wit and play: “3-2-1...YEEEEEE-HAWWWWWWW!!! Yesterday afternoon, the driver of this sedan was inattentive while traveling northbound SR-99, at Kansas Avenue. The sedan left the roadway and launched several feet into the air. Luckily, the driver only sustained minor injuries. Remember, hands on the steering wheel and mind on the road.”