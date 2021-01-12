Expand / Collapse search
Capitol Protests
Olympian Klete Keller reportedly seen at Capitol riot

Swimmer won five medals for the U.S. at the 2000, 2004, and 2008 games

New York Post
A former Olympic swimmer was among the crowd of pro-Trump rioters who stormed the US Capitol last week, according to a report.

Two-time gold medal winner Klete Keller, 38, was reportedly spotted in a video from inside the Capitol Rotunda posted Wednesday by a reporter for the conservative news outlet Townhall.

Swimming website SwimSwam said that at least a dozen people within the sport identified Keller as a bearded man seen in the clip wearing a Team USA Olympic jacket.

The footage seems to shows Keller — who stands at 6-feet-6-inches — towering over a crowd that was pushing against police officers who were trying to clear the area.

US swimmer Klete Keller smiles after winning the men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay swimming heat at the National Aquatics Center in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Keller was reportedly seen among a crowd of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week. (AFP PHOTO / GREG WOOD)

Another video showed Keller standing calmly in the Rotunda holding a bottle of water, according to the website.

The former athlete’s social media accounts had been deleted as of Tuesday, but he had previously posted about his support for President Trump, the report said.

No videos have emerged showing him acting in a violent manner. However, several people who entered the building have been charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Keller has won five medals for the US at the 2000, 2004, and 2008 Olympics and was a former teammate of Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte.

He couldn’t be reached for comment on Tuesday.

