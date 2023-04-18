Oklahoma trooper pulls over driver allegedly going 135 mph: 'Late for work'

An Oklahoma state trooper pulled over a woman who allegedly was going 65 mph over the speed limit and tried telling the officer she was running late for work.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on Facebook the driver was pulled over for going 135 mph in a 70 mph speed zone Monday in Oklahoma City.

In the incident report, the trooper said the driver was "late 4 work."

"Trooper Gary Hightower #251 just wrote this driver a reckless driving ticket for going 135 mph in a 70 mph zone eastbound on the Kilpatrick Turnpike near Penn in OKC. The driver’s excuse was that she was late for work. But there’s no excuse to drive this fast, endangering lives on the roadway," the OHP said in its Facebook post.

The trooper wrote on the report that the driver was allegedly reckless driving without regard for safety of persons.

According to the trooper, the minimum fine for the speeding infraction is $512.75.