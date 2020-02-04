Oklahoma student-athlete killed when driver strikes 6 cross-country runners during practice, officials say

An Oklahoma high school student-athlete was killed Monday afternoon after she and five other teammates were struck by a pickup truck while running for cross-country practice, officials said.

Officers with the Moore Police Department were called around 3:30 p.m. over reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a red pickup truck which then fled, Moore Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said during a press conference.

Once on the scene, police discovered one deceased female student and five other injured students, three of whom were critical.

Rachel Freeman, a senior at Moore High School, was identified by school officials as the student who was killed.

"It is with great sadness and heavy heart that I share with you, there was a tragic accident this afternoon at Moore High School. Six of our cross-country students were running on the sidewalk and were struck by a vehicle,” Principle Mike Coyle said in an email, obtained by KFOR.

The other five students were injured and were receiving medical attention, he said.

Police arrested 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend on one count of first-degree manslaughter and six counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident, KOCO reported.

Townsend left the scene after allegedly striking the runners. Lewis said he struck other vehicles before and after plowing into the students.

“We are waiting on a warrant to draw his blood, which is typical with someone involved in a fatality crash but they are investigating the possibility of him being intoxicated,” Lewis said.

Police also told KFOR that Townsend’s 28-year-old son was killed in a car accident on Sunday, not far from Monday’s crime scene.