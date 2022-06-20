Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma sheriff's deputy fatally shoots man with weapon

Oklahoma resident Roy Sink was shot and killed following a disturbance call on Sunday night

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man outside a home in Anadarko after the man brandished a weapon, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

According to the OSBI, a Caddo County deputy responding to a report of a disturbance at a home Sunday afternoon shot and killed Roy Sink, 48, after he discovered Sink in the yard "brandishing a weapon." Anadarko is located about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

The deputy fired and struck Sink, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, the OSBI reported.

OKLAHOMA MAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TULSA HOSPITAL IN WAKE OF DEADLY SHOOTING

An Oklahoma sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man outside a home in Anadarko

An Oklahoma sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man outside a home in Anadarko

No other information, including the name of the deputy, was released.

The result of OSBI's investigation will be turned over to Caddo County District Attorney Jason Hicks, who will determine if criminal charges should be filed against the deputy.

OKLAHOMA LAWMAKERS PASS TWO BILLS BANNING ABORTION IN ONE DAY