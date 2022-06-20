Oklahoma sheriff's deputy fatally shoots man with weapon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man outside a home in Anadarko after the man brandished a weapon, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

According to the OSBI, a Caddo County deputy responding to a report of a disturbance at a home Sunday afternoon shot and killed Roy Sink, 48, after he discovered Sink in the yard "brandishing a weapon." Anadarko is located about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

The deputy fired and struck Sink, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, the OSBI reported.

No other information, including the name of the deputy, was released.

The result of OSBI's investigation will be turned over to Caddo County District Attorney Jason Hicks, who will determine if criminal charges should be filed against the deputy.

