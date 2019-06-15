Theft of wheelchair latest setback for man, 20, shot during home invasion

A 20-year-old Oklahoma man who was severely injured in a home invasion earlier this year had his rented wheelchair stolen off of his from porch last week. The cruel twist of fate may have the family on the hook for $1,000.

Brett Duncan, of Oklahoma City, has undergone more than a dozen surgeries since a burglar broke into his home in January and shot him once in the neck and once in the back. He suffered severe damage to his internal organs and his right hand which still does not function properly, Oklahoma City's KFOR-TV reported.

After the invasion, the family installed a security camera system that captured a second crime at the home a few weeks ago. Surveillance video showed a man snooping around the porch, putting items in a box and bag he was holding before then removing Duncan’s wheelchair, Oklahoma City’s KOCO-TV reported.

“We just feel violated,” Kimberlee Duncan, the shooting victim’s mother, told KOCO. “Like, who goes on someone’s porch and steals their wheelchair?”

Brett shared the video to Facebook, writing that his wheelchair being stolen just adds insult to injury.

"What has this world come to? Does anyone have an idea of who this could be?" he asked.

The family said they were renting the wheelchair, and, if it is not found, they may have to pay between $600 and $1,000 to replace it, KFOR reported. According to a crowdfunding page set up by his mother’s co-worker, the family already has to pay for several medications out of pocket since Duncan’s return from the hospital.

Duncan had spent three months in the hospital after the shooting and once relied completely on his wheelchair to get around. His family told Oklahoma’s KFOR station that Duncan now needs a wheelchair only for longer distances, but the family is stunned that someone robbed them a second time.

“It’s hard for me to imagine doing stuff like that to people,” the 20-year-old told KFOR. The family said police still have not found the man who originally broke into their home and shot Duncan.

Their crowdfunding page has raised more than $10,000 to help contribute to medical bills, and now possibly the cost of the missing wheelchair.