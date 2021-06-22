Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma man arrested after threatening Biden and Congress, prosecutors say

John Jacobs Ahrens sent the threats in emails to a Tulsa television station, according to prosecutors

Associated Press
A Tulsa man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he threatened to kill President Joe Biden, members of Congress and their families.

Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson says 58-year-old John Jacobs Ahrens was charged Monday with making threats against the president.

Johnson says Ahrens sent a series of emails to a Tulsa television station threatening to murder Biden, members of Congress and their families if he didn’t receive money.

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

"Making online threats to murder public officials and their families has consequences," Johnson said in a statement. "The arrest and filing of criminal charges is the first step in holding individuals accountable for their alleged actions."

Ahrens was arrested at his home in Tulsa last week and allegedly admitted to investigators that he sent the threatening emails, authorities said.

Court records don’t indicate whether Ahrens has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

