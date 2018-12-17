Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Good News
Published

Oklahoma Good Samaritan gives $10,000 to pay off students’ school lunches

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
Tommy Kelley, 38 (right), donated $10,000 toward children's student lunch debt in Oklahoma City, OK in a series of other good deeds to help his community.

Tommy Kelley, 38 (right), donated $10,000 toward children's student lunch debt in Oklahoma City, OK in a series of other good deeds to help his community. (Tommy Kelley)

One man is on a mission to pay it forward in the community that raised him.

Tommy Kelley, 38, an Oklahoma City native, surprised Putnam City Public Schools with a massive donation of $10,000 to help pay off student lunch debt.

“It’s just a way during this season to take burdens off the parents who can’t afford lunches, you know, it’s no fault of their own,” Kelley told Fox News. “Not every school is subsidized here. We try just to alleviate as much as we can so they can pay an electric bill or buy an extra gift.”

Tommy Kelley, 38, donated $1,000 to Parkview Elementary in Oklahoma City, OK to help with meals for the kids and their parents.

Tommy Kelley, 38, donated $1,000 to Parkview Elementary in Oklahoma City, OK to help with meals for the kids and their parents. (Tommy Kelley)

Kelley wanted to give back to the school system he is a product of – alleviating one-third of the school’s student lunch debt – but he didn’t stop there.

The next day he donated $1,000 to a low-income elementary school in the city, and the day after that he donated $4,000 to Putnam City’s Care Share/Penny’s Closet Programs that provide Christmas gifts, coats, shoes, and more to kids in need.

Tommy Kelley donated $4,000 to Putnam City's Care Share/Penny's Closet Program which provides Christmas gifts, coats, shoes and more to kids in need.

Tommy Kelley donated $4,000 to Putnam City's Care Share/Penny's Closet Program which provides Christmas gifts, coats, shoes and more to kids in need. (Tommy Kelley)

Kelley made the donations through his foundation, the Some Day Soon Foundation, which he started a year ago after getting a second chance at life.

“Twenty-eight months ago I was given a second chance at life when I decided to become sober. I decided the only way to pay back the chance I was given was to start doing the right thing, and the right thing is helping those in need, and if my story of sobriety can help someone else or inspire someone then it’s worth it,” he said.

The Some Day Soon Foundation helped the homeless in Oklahoma City, OK on Sunday with food, water, clothes, and more.

The Some Day Soon Foundation helped the homeless in Oklahoma City, OK on Sunday with food, water, clothes, and more. (Tommy Kelley)

Just one year ago, he was serving pizza and hamburgers out of the trunk of his car to homeless people as his way of paying it forward. Today, they serve up to 1,000 homeless people every month.

FLORIDA BOY'S MISSION TO HELP THE HOMELESS: 'GOD SENT A NOTE TO MY HEART'

He chose the name "Some Day Soon Foundation" to inspire others.

“Today might not be okay, but someday soon it will be,” Kelley said. “There is hope for you yet.”

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke