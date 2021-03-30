Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma corrections officer released from hospital after being beaten, stabbed during hostage situation

One inmate was killed by police during the chaos

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Oklahoma corrections officer who was beaten and stabbed while being taken hostage by inmates, one of whom was killed, over the weekend has been released from the hospital, officials confirmed with Fox News. 

Daniel Misquez was delivering medication on the 10th floor of the Oklahoma County Detention Center in Oklahoma City on Saturday when he was attacked. Misquez has been released from a hospital but was it unclear when he will be able to return to duty, jail spokesman Mac Mullings said Tuesday. 

CONVICTED CHILD KILLER ON THE RUN FOR NEARLY 50 YEARS MAY BE CAPTURED SOON, AUTHORITIES SAY

Daniel Misquez kneels as inmates at the Oklahoma County Detention Center in Oklahoma City take him hostage Saturday. He was beaten and stabbed multiple times during the chaos, authorities said. 

Daniel Misquez kneels as inmates at the Oklahoma County Detention Center in Oklahoma City take him hostage Saturday. He was beaten and stabbed multiple times during the chaos, authorities said. 

Misquez started on the job in September 2019, he said. 

Video footage of the chaotic scene showed Misquez kneeling on the floor with his hands tied behind his back with his own handcuffs while inmates screamed at authorities about poor jail conditions.

"We watched as he was dragged across the floor," Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said in a video posted online Monday. "He had been beaten and stabbed multiple times by inmates."

After failed efforts to de-escalate the situation, two Oklahoma City police officers opened fire on one inmate -- identified as 34-year-old Curtis Williams --  when he allegedly held a makeshift weapon against the throat of Misquez.

Williams died at the scene. 

County An inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center is seen holding a corrections officer hostage. 

County An inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center is seen holding a corrections officer hostage. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his video, Johnson lamented on Mizquez's ordeal in brief captivity. 

"The hostage deserves to go home. His wife expects him to come home. His kids expect him to come home," he said. "Unfortunately a life was lost, to save a life."

Your Money