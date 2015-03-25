Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Last Update January 13, 2015

Okla. won't allow new requests for Capitol monuments after Satanists, others sought displays

OKLAHOMA CITY – Following requests from Satanists, Hindus and animal lovers to erect displays at the Oklahoma Capitol, a panel overseeing the grounds has imposed a moratorium on new request for such monuments.

The Oklahoma Capitol Preservation Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to approve the ban until a court dispute over the current Ten Commandments monument is settled.

A group of New York-based Satanists indicated earlier this month plans to seek a monument at the state Capitol, saying Oklahoma opened the door when it allowed the Ten Commandments monument. That was followed by similar requests from a Hindu leader in Nevada and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Commission Chairman Trait Thompson says Thursday's vote won't affect a state senator's plans to erect a privately funded Bill of Rights monument.