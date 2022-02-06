Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio
Published

Ohio Wendy's employee assaulted by 2 female suspects, police say

Police now asking for public's help identifying suspects

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Ohio Wendy's employee assaulted; 2 suspects sought, police say Video

Ohio Wendy's employee assaulted; 2 suspects sought, police say

Investigation revealed two women were upset by the way employee handed them their food in the drive-thru

Cincinnati police are looking to identify two women wanted for felony charges after assaulting a Wendy's employee.

The violent beating caught on surveillance camera reportedly happened around 7:18 p.m. Dec. 10, 2021, according to WXIX.

Two women are wanted for felony charges after assaulting a Wendy's employee in Ohio. Investigation revealed they were upset by the way the Wendy's employee handed them their food in the drive-thru. 

Two women are wanted for felony charges after assaulting a Wendy's employee in Ohio. Investigation revealed they were upset by the way the Wendy's employee handed them their food in the drive-thru.  (Cincinnati Police Department)

SMASH-AND-GRAB THIEVES STRIKE MULTIPLE DC-AREA EYEGLASS STORES IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

Police say their investigation revealed the two women were "upset by the way the Wendy's employee handed them their food."

Captions added to the video by police detail how the women entered the restaurant and waited at the counter for some time. They have a brief exchange with the female employee before going behind the counter and back to the drive-thru and kitchen area. The female employee can be seen being hit in the face with a spray bottle before the assault begins. 

Two women are wanted for felony charges after assaulting a Wendy's employee in Ohio. Investigation revealed they were upset by the way the Wendy's employee handed them their food in the drive-thru. 

Two women are wanted for felony charges after assaulting a Wendy's employee in Ohio. Investigation revealed they were upset by the way the Wendy's employee handed them their food in the drive-thru.  (Cincinnati Police Department)

SEATTLE CRIME GETTING TO BE ‘COMPLETELY UNTENABLE’ FOR SMALL BUSINESSES: JASON RANTZ

Police say the victim suffered a fractured leg and torn ligament as a result of the beating. The assault did not stop in the kitchen. The victim and suspects carried it into the lobby before the shared video ends. 

"We will not tolerate this type of violence," Cincinnati police say in a Facebook post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators are asking for help identifying the women seen in the surveillance video. They ask anyone with information to call 513-263-8300 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.

Your Money