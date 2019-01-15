Ohio teen calls cops after father takes away her cell phone

She called police, but didn’t get the answer she was hoping for.

Officers in South Euclid, Ohio say they were dispatched to a home there Saturday for a theft report – only to arrive and find a 16-year-old who claimed her father stole her cell phone, something she believed she was entitled to have.

The father told cops he took the device away for disciplinary reasons, and police took his side.

“Officers explained that having a cell phone under the age of 18 is a ‘privilege’ and not a ‘right’ as she believes,” the South Euclid Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Officers suggested she follow the rules her father set, if she hoped to get the phone returned.”