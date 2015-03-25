Ohio teen arrested after standoff, lockdown at Toledo high school pleads guilty to 3 charges

A 14-year-old Ohio student accused of triggering a lockdown and police standoff at a high school has pleaded guilty to three charges in juvenile court.

Police in Toledo and other students say the boy set off the lockdown earlier this month at Scott High School by pulling out a pellet gun that looked like a real firearm after he was sent to a room for disruptive students.

The boy pleaded guilty Wednesday to inducing panic, having an object indistinguishable from a gun and illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon for having a knife in his bookbag.

The teen's mother told reporters her son had been bullied.

The school was on lockdown for more than an hour on Dec. 2 after police and witnesses said a confrontation led to the standoff.