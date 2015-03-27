Ohio teen admits animal cruelty in alpaca death

An Ohio teen has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty just before opening statements were to begin in his trial on charges that he stole a baby alpaca and beat it to death.

The Cincinnat Enquirer reports that 18-year-old Marcus Miller, from the Middletown area, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor in Butler County on Tuesday. He is being tried on remaining felony charges of breaking and entering, tampering with evidence, vandalism and grand theft.

Co-defendant Nicholas Reynolds pleaded guilty to the same charges in September. He was sentenced to eight months in prison on the felonies and 90 days in jail on the misdemeanor.

The 3-month-old llama-like animal named Masterpiece was taken from a southwest Ohio farm in January. The animal was valued at $8,000.

