Ohio deputies recover stolen Jeep with 4-year-old child inside

The boy appeared unharmed

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Ohio authorities recovered a stolen Jeep with a 4-year-old inside who went missing Thursday morning. 

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) had put out a public appeal for help in locating a black Cherokee that was stolen from a gas station on the west side of Columbus. 

"If you spot this vehicle, contact authorities immediately," the FCSO tweeted at 8:28 a.m. 

The sheriff’s office provided a photo of the missing child and the SUV, which included an image of a man getting into the vehicle. The sheriff’s office did not specify whether or not the man in the picture was suspected of stealing the SUV. 

About 40 minutes later, the FCSO announced that they had safely recovered the stolen vehicle. 

Medics examined the boy, who appeared to be unharmed. 

The suspect reportedly took off on foot and is still on the loose. 

