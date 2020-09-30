Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Manhunt
Published

Ohio police officer dragged by vehicle during traffic stop; suspect sought: report

The unidentified officer was hospitalized with unspecified injuries following the incident in North Jackson, near Youngstown

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A manhunt was underway in Ohio on Wednesday night after a police officer was dragged several feet by a suspect's vehicle during a traffic stop, according to a report.

The unidentified officer was hospitalized with unspecified injuries following the incident in North Jackson, about 15 miles west of downtown Youngstown, after he was dragged several feet, the report said.

Authorities said the suspect drove off and was still at large, Youngstown's WFMJ-TV reported.

OHIO CONVICT FLEES COURTHOUSE IN ESCAPE CAUGHT ON CAMERA

The officer briefly spoke to the suspect during a traffic stop, according to North Jackson police Chief Greg Taillon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The male officer was then grabbed and dragged several feet by the vehicle before he was able to fall away from the car.

North Jackson Police, the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on the scene investigating the incident but did not immediately release a description of the vehicle, according to the station.

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.

Trending in US