'Let the baby die' signs target Ohio family with sick infant: report

The parents of an infant diagnosed with two rare birth defects said last week that they have been told to stop asking for money to cover medical bills and to just “let the baby die,” according to a report.

KC Ahlers said he posted six signs around the Franklin Park Mall in Toledo, Ohio, to spread awareness about an upcoming fundraiser for his 4-month-old son, RJ. The father told WTVG on Friday that he discovered three additional signs posted next to his that read: “Stop asking for money. Let the baby die. It’s called Darwinism. Happy Holidays.”

“I came out. I saw it. Immediately took the one down. There were other ones that were up, but somebody, some other good Samaritans kicked them down,” Ahlers told the station.

Ahlers said his son was born with two rare birth defects. He was diagnosed with Agenesis of the Corpos Callosum, which affects brain development, and Mosaic Trisomy 9 Syndrome, a rare chromosomal disorder. Only about 50 percent of infants born with Mosaic Trisomy 9 Syndrome survive to age two, the father said.

The family raised $4,000 in an October fundraiser to pay for an expensive genetic test. Ahlers’ signs were meant to advertise a December 15 fundraiser to cover the cost of his son’s additional medical bills. The family’s GoFundMe page has raised more than $20,000 to fund treatments and tests from various specialists, some of which they say insurance has deemed “not medically necessary.”

In response to the signs telling him to let his baby die, Ahler said, “We want to raise our son to not reciprocate hatred. We want to battle hatred with love.”

“We obviously know somebody that did this is disturbed and we hope they get help,” he continued. “But, we’re going to keep taking your signs down as we see them because this town doesn’t need hatred. This town needs love.”