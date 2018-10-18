Ohio mom allegedly used 3-year-old daughter to make child porn

An Ohio woman has been arrested and returned to Pennsylvania to face charges she created pornographic images of her 3-year-old daughter.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that 26-year-old Kayla Parker of Dayton, Ohio, was charged with sexual abuse, exploitation of children and other offenses.

The crimes allegedly occurred when Parker lived with her boyfriend in Upper Darby, outside Philadelphia.

Her boyfriend, David Carbonaro, is awaiting trial in Delaware County. He is charged with 68 counts including possession of and dissemination of child pornography.

During a search at Carbonaro's residence, investigators allegedly discovered hundreds of images and several video files of a 3-year-old girl in various stages of undress. Carbonaro described it as a “photo shoot.”

Parker was being held on 10 percent of $1 million bail.

It wasn't immediately known if she'd retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.