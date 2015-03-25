Expand / Collapse search
Last Update November 30, 2015

Ohio man to be sentenced for killing ailing wife at hospital; prosecutor recommended leniency

By | Associated Press
FILE-In this Monday Nov. 4, 2013 file photo, John Wise, 67, waits for opening remarks in Akron, Ohio. Wise was convicted of fatally shooting his ailing wife at a hospital. Attorney Paul Adamson says in an email that the defense plans to launch a campaign for clemency after Wise is sentenced. The sentencing is scheduled Friday, Dec. 13, in Akron. (AP Photo/Akron Beacon Journal, Phil Masturzo, File) MANDATORY CREDIT

AKRON, Ohio – An Ohio man who fatally shot his ailing wife in her hospital bed is due to be sentenced after a prosecutor recommended a six-year prison term instead of a possible life sentence.

An attorney for 68-year-old John Wise has said they'll ask the governor for clemency after he is sentenced Friday by an Akron judge.

The Massillon (MAS'-ih-luhn) man says he shot his debilitated wife out of love in August 2012 after she suffered an aneurysm and appeared to be in pain. Mercy is not a defense to a murder charge in Ohio.

Wise was convicted on charges including aggravated murder with a firearm specification, which could carry a life sentence.

The prosecutor said the unique circumstances warranted leniency. She recommended that Wise be sentenced on a lesser offense.