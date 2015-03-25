Ohio man to be sentenced for killing ailing wife at hospital; prosecutor recommended leniency

An Ohio man who fatally shot his ailing wife in her hospital bed is due to be sentenced after a prosecutor recommended a six-year prison term instead of a possible life sentence.

An attorney for 68-year-old John Wise has said they'll ask the governor for clemency after he is sentenced Friday by an Akron judge.

The Massillon (MAS'-ih-luhn) man says he shot his debilitated wife out of love in August 2012 after she suffered an aneurysm and appeared to be in pain. Mercy is not a defense to a murder charge in Ohio.

Wise was convicted on charges including aggravated murder with a firearm specification, which could carry a life sentence.

The prosecutor said the unique circumstances warranted leniency. She recommended that Wise be sentenced on a lesser offense.