Ohio man charged with shooting wife in hospital pursues insanity defense at murder trial

It's unclear whether an Ohio man charged with shooting and killing his wife at a hospital will testify in his own defense.

Testimony was expected to continue Tuesday at the Akron trial of 68-year-old John Wise. The Massillon (MAS'-ih-lawn) man is pursuing an insanity defense on charges including aggravated murder.

In opening statements Monday, a prosecutor said Wise wrote an apologetic note before shooting his wife in the head with a pistol and then trying to kill himself last August.

The defense said Wise's mental state had declined after his wife was hospitalized.

Friends have called it a mercy killing, but that's not a legal defense in Ohio. A longtime friend has said the couple had agreed they didn't want to live out their years bedridden and disabled.