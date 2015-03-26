Ohio Man Charged With Burning American Flags on Memorial Day

WOOSTER, Ohio -- An Ohio man is accused of setting fire to 19 U.S. flags planted around his neighborhood over the Memorial Day weekend.

Authorities say 20-year-old Samuel Sneller of Wooster used a lighter to set the first flag ablaze May 28 and burned 18 more in the early morning hours of Memorial Day. A local Rotary Club had placed about 1,000 flags in lawns around town.

Detective Tony Lemmon says police used a search warrant to obtain copies of text messages that implicate Sneller in the case.

Lemmon says it appears Sneller burned the flags out of boredom.

Sneller is charged with criminal damaging, arson and desecration -- all misdemeanors. He's scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 3.

His attorney declined to comment Friday.