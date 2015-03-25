Ohio jury recommends life in prison for man convicted in roadside burning death of woman

A jury has recommended life in prison without parole for a man convicted in the death of a woman who was set on fire and left to die on an eastern Ohio road.

The same jury that found LaFonse Dixon Jr. guilty in the August 2012 death of Celeste Fronsman on Tuesday recommended life in prison for him instead of execution.

In trying to spare the life of the 34-year-old Dixon, his attorneys told jurors of his troubled upbringing. He'll be sentenced Nov. 4.

Two women pleaded guilty in the case to avoid the death penalty. They testified that the trio took the 29-year-old Fronsman to rural Muskingum County, where she was set on fire and abandoned.

Dixon's attorneys argued the Canton man wasn't involved.