Ohio driver surrenders after gunfire during pro-Trump parade: reports

A driver of a pick-up truck surrendered to authorities in Ohio on Saturday after allegedly opening fire during a pro-Trump car parade near Columbus, according to reports.

Police in Hilliard, Franklin County, identified the suspect as Todd Crawford, 58, of Homer. He was charged with discharge of a firearm on or near premises, a third-degree felony, FOX 28 of Columbus reported.

Officers responded around 10:40 a.m. to a call of shots fired on Interstate-270 but were uncertain whether the shooting was related to the pro-Trump parade, Hilliard Police spokeswoman Officer Andrea Litchfield said.

"That is something we are absolutely looking into," she told Fox News on Saturday.

Police later determined that the suspect fired a single shot from a 45-caliber pistol from his pick-up truck into the cab of a semi-truck with an attached trailer, FOX 28 reported.

Authorities said the two drivers were involved in some kind of altercation prior to the shot being fired, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Crawford surrendered a few hours after the incident and was booked into the Franklin County jail, the station reported.

Authorities later said Crawford was a participant in the parade, which was traveling along a stretch of the interstate at the time, according to FOX 28.